Shirley L Walker, age 88, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Thursday December 5, 2019. Shirley was born February 23, 1931 in Morrill, Nebraska. Memorial service will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 South 70th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. lincolnfh.com