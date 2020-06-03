× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 14, 1927 - May 30, 2020

Shirley L. Johnson, 92, of Lincoln, passed away on May 30, 2020. She was born September 14, 1927 to Chester A. and Jennifer Lucile (Hunt) Roberts. She grew up on a farm north of Dorchester. Shirley graduated from Dorchester High School. Following graduation, she attended Nebraska Wesleyan University graduating in 1949.

She married Aldie Johnson on August 7, 1947. They moved to Lincoln in 1959 from Minden, NE. Shirley was an elementary teacher and curriculum coordinator with the Lincoln Public Schools. She was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, Christ United Methodist Church, PEO Chapter BR and WWCK Book Club.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Jeff Johnson (Theresa Scherer) of Lincoln and Lee Johnson of Kansas City; grandchildren, Jaimie (Justin) Monroe of Omaha, Jake (Kelly) Johnson of Boulder, CO; great-grandchildren, Marissa and Makenzie Monroe of Omaha, Aldie Johnson of Boulder, CO; sister, Claryce Ketterer of Lincoln. Along with cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Aldie and her parents Chester and Lucile.

Due to the Corona Virus a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Christ United Methodist Church, the Johnson Family LPS Scholarship Fund or your favorite charity. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com