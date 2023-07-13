Shirley L. Beers

March 5, 1945 - July 10, 2023

Shirley L. Beers, 78, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on July 10, 2023. She was born on March 5, 1945, in Nebraska City, NE, to John and Ruth (Budt) Freudenberg.

Survived by her daughters: Becky Beers (Chris Olson), of Friend, NE, and Ronda (Paul) Hall, of Lincoln; grandchildren: JoHanna (Jason) Mundt, Morgan (Michael) Jess, Hunter (Alexa) Hall, and Tanner Hall; and four great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents; parents-in-law; three brothers-in-law; her sister-in-law; and several aunts and uncles.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, July 17, 2023, at Roper and Sons South Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., 68516, with a reception following. A visitation will be held an hour before the service, starting at 12:00 PM. Burial at Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse, NE.

Memorials in lieu of flowers, to American Cancer Society.

Condolences online at roperandsons.com.