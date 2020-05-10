× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 18, 1944 - May 7, 2020

Shirley Kay Sovereign, 75, of Lincoln, passed away May 7, 2020; she was born on August 18, 1944 in Riverton, NE, to Walt and Leah (Bower) Williams. She was a retired assembly worker for Lester Electric.

Shirley is survived by her son, Mark (Tina) Sovereign, daughter, Pam (Bob) Love, all of Lincoln, sister Leota (Roger) Haake, of Tobias, NE., grandchildren, Patti Allen, Nicole Donahoo, Halie and Ryan Sovereign, great-grandchildren, James and Jenna Allen, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be 1:00 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln, NE. Cremation no visitation. Graveside Services 1:00 Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Riverton Cemetery, Riverton, NE. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family of Shirley Sovereign , please visit Tribute Store.