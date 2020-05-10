August 18, 1944 - May 7, 2020
Shirley Kay Sovereign, 75, of Lincoln, passed away May 7, 2020; she was born on August 18, 1944 in Riverton, NE, to Walt and Leah (Bower) Williams. She was a retired assembly worker for Lester Electric.
Shirley is survived by her son, Mark (Tina) Sovereign, daughter, Pam (Bob) Love, all of Lincoln, sister Leota (Roger) Haake, of Tobias, NE., grandchildren, Patti Allen, Nicole Donahoo, Halie and Ryan Sovereign, great-grandchildren, James and Jenna Allen, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be 1:00 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln, NE. Cremation no visitation. Graveside Services 1:00 Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Riverton Cemetery, Riverton, NE. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com
