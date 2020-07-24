Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Shirley K. Jensen Miller, 87 of Wahoo, NE. Oct. 14, 1932 - Jul. 21, 2020. Private Family Service, Monday, July 27, 2020, 2:00 pm at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo, NE. The service will be live-streamed on Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment at Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. Memorials in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.