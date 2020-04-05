× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 14, 1937-March 26, 2020

Shirley Joann Stroh Robertson, 82 died March 26, 2020 in the care of Sabetha Hospice. Shirley was born in Haig, NE at home to John and Elizabeth (Schaneman) Stroh. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1955 and worked at the Telephone Company. She married Richard E. Robertson on November 10, 1957 they divorced in 1984.

She was a waitress at Bishop's Restaurant, worked as a nanny, and was a Senior Companion for 10 years. Shirley and Dick established the Eagle's Club in Norfolk in the 1970's and Shirley served as President and Past President of the Auxiliary. She had a wonderful smile, and loved attending family events, music, sports and the Huskers!

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Pam & Steve Drda, R. Michael & Sharon Robertson, and Jeff & Beth Robertson; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; two sisters, and one brother. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, one brother and one nephew.

Memorials to Foundation@Tabitha.org. in lieu of flowers. A celebration of life will be held July 11, 2020 at 11 am at Wyuka Funeral Home. Internment will be Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff, NE at a later date. Condolences at wyuka.com.

