× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 9, 1939 - November 29, 2019

Shirley Jewell Carter Trappe, 80 of Groveland, FL passed away on November 29, 2019. She was born in Bowling Green, KY on October 9, 1939 to Everett Greene and Lucy Jewell (Spears) Carter. Shirley enjoyed traveling with her family and watching her favorite shows on TV. She was also Baptist by her faith.

Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 33 years, Frederick W Trappe, who passed in 1994. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Trappe Nowak and her husband Harvey Nowak; her brother, Wendell Wayne Carter, her sisters, Mae Nell Dickerson and Manon Pardue and her husband Ron Pardue; and by her sister-in-law, Ruth Asselin. Shirley was the aunt to seven nieces and nephews in AZ, KY, MI, NC, TN.

Graveside Service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park Garden S, Lot 152, Space 11 on 8/12/2020 at 9:00AM where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Fred.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Trappe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.