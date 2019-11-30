November 25, 2019

Shirley Jean Welch of Lincoln, NE passed away on Monday, November 25th, 2019 at age 81. Shirley grew up on a farm near Fullerton, Nebraska and came to Lincoln in 1956 to attend school. Shirley received her LPN license and worked in nursing for several years. Except for some time in Germany and a few of the states, she has lived in Lincoln ever since. In 1974, she began work at Lincoln Electric System as a Meter Reader, and worked there for nearly 40 years when she retired in 2013.

She was an avid gardener, and was awarded Gardener of the Month in May of 1990 in the Garden Club News. She spent most of her free time in her yard working with her flowers. She loved her family dearly and treasured her time spent with her grandsons Emerson and Preston. She was a member of the College View Seventh-Day Adventist Church where she volunteered for Vacation Bible School and working on the campus grounds in the flower gardens with friend Barb Burton.