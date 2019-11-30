November 25, 2019
Shirley Jean Welch of Lincoln, NE passed away on Monday, November 25th, 2019 at age 81. Shirley grew up on a farm near Fullerton, Nebraska and came to Lincoln in 1956 to attend school. Shirley received her LPN license and worked in nursing for several years. Except for some time in Germany and a few of the states, she has lived in Lincoln ever since. In 1974, she began work at Lincoln Electric System as a Meter Reader, and worked there for nearly 40 years when she retired in 2013.
She was an avid gardener, and was awarded Gardener of the Month in May of 1990 in the Garden Club News. She spent most of her free time in her yard working with her flowers. She loved her family dearly and treasured her time spent with her grandsons Emerson and Preston. She was a member of the College View Seventh-Day Adventist Church where she volunteered for Vacation Bible School and working on the campus grounds in the flower gardens with friend Barb Burton.
She is survived by her son, Michael Welch, grandsons, Emerson Welch and Preston Welch, all of Lincoln, sisters-in-law Patricia Hanson of Nixa, MO, and Martha Hanson, of Wichita, KS, former brother and sister-in-law Carlyle and Laura Welch of Lincoln, former daughter-in-law Robin Welch of Lincoln, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Mildred Hanson, brothers Wayne Hanson, Merlin (Bud) Hanson, and Leland (Lee) Hanson, and Dr. Lowell and Viola Welch.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, December 3rd, at 11 a.m. at Roper and Sons Funeral Home at 4300 O Street, followed by burial at College View Cemetery, and lunch at College View Church, Heartland Hall. Visitation is Monday, December 2nd, from 2-8 p.m. at Roper and Sons. Condolences online at roperandsons.com