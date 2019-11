Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Shirley J. Salinger, 91, of Crete, NE, passed away November 24, 2019. Services: Friday, November 29, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Crete, Nebraska. Visitation: Wednesday from 1 - 5 P.M. at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Please visit www.kunclfh.com. for full obituary.