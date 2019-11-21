{{featured_button_text}}
Shirley J. Foster

November 18, 2019

Shirley J. Foster, age 77 of Lincoln, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019.

Survived by husband Charlie; daughters and sons-in-law Michele (David) Gross, Melissa (Karl) Cochrane, Meredith (Christian) Petrick; grandchildren Jim (Taylor), Zachary (Brandi), Gabrielle, Olivia (Jada), Alex, Joslin, Chloe, Maggie, Campbell; great-grandchildren Reid, Penelope, Rogan.

Memorial Service 3 pm Saturday, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D Street. Please wear bright colors and accessorize. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, to Clinic with a Heart, or Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. Leave online condolences and view photo gallery at NebraskaCremation.com

Service information

Nov 23
Memorial Service
Saturday, November 23, 2019
3:00PM
First-Plymouth Congregational Church, United Church of Christ
2000 D Street
Lincoln, NE 68502
