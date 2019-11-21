November 18, 2019
Shirley J. Foster, age 77 of Lincoln, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by husband Charlie; daughters and sons-in-law Michele (David) Gross, Melissa (Karl) Cochrane, Meredith (Christian) Petrick; grandchildren Jim (Taylor), Zachary (Brandi), Gabrielle, Olivia (Jada), Alex, Joslin, Chloe, Maggie, Campbell; great-grandchildren Reid, Penelope, Rogan.
Memorial Service 3 pm Saturday, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D Street. Please wear bright colors and accessorize. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, to Clinic with a Heart, or Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. Leave online condolences and view photo gallery at NebraskaCremation.com