Shirley Howell
April 21, 1935 - June 23, 2020
Shirley was born in rural Jefferson County, Nebraska, on April 21, 1935 to William Albert and Edith Lucille (Griffith) Junker. She graduated in 1952 from Fairbury High School, as a member of the National Honor Society, as a member of the Marching Band playing the French horn, and received a Regent's Scholarship to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. Upon graduation she worked as a secretary at the Fairbury Windmill Company.
On March 22, 1953 she married Robert Earl (Bob) Howell at the Presbyterian Church, Fairbury. The couple moved to Denver, Colorado where Bob was attending the University of Denver. Shirley also attended some classes while working as a secretary to the university assistant treasurer until Bob's graduation in May, 1954. Upon his graduation, they returned to Fairbury, prior to Bob's induction into the US Army. While Bob served in Korea, Shirley worked as a secretary to the Superintendent of Schools District #8 until Bob's discharge in 1956.
When Bob joined his father in the family business, Howell Lumber Company Inc., based in Fairbury, Shirley became active in the Fairbury community, school, church, and government. She was a member of PTA, a Girlscout leader, helped organize the Stitch and Stir Club which was the first in-town 4-H club in Fairbury, Big Sisters – Big Brothers, was on the planning body for CETA, and the FCC Board in 1975.
She was a Presbyterian Sunday school teacher, an Elder from 1977-1980, Clerk of the Session, and Church Treasurer beginning 2005. P.E.O. Chapter AO initiated her into membership in 1969. She served as president beginning 1975. She joined Chapter IP in 2006. Last year she was recognized as a 50 -year P.E.O. member. Shirley helped organize the Jefferson County Young Republicans in 1961, and served on the Nebraska GOP Platform Committee in 1986.
In 1980 she became an active partner in the family lumber yard. In 1987 when Bob could no longer operate the business due to illness, she, son John, and daughter Alana took over. In 1989 Shirley and Alana also opened Fairbury's first travel agency, The Right Connection. In 1988, she was elected to the Fairbury Rotary Club, becoming their first elected woman, serving as president, secretary, and historian.
City Government - In December 1975 she was appointed to the Fairbury City Council, Ward 3 by Mayor Dr. Schwab, becoming the first woman in city government. Shirley served as Council President from 1976 – 1980, becoming Mayor of Fairbury in 1980 when Mayor Lammers stepped down. She was elected as Mayor for two 4-year terms from 1980 – 1988. While mayor, she was elected to the 1981 Legislative Committee. In 1983 Shirley was a Fairbury Diplomat, in 1984 a Fairbury Ambassador.
While serving as mayor she was elected to the NE League of Municipalities Executive Committee, and served as President from 1986-1987. She was the first woman from a smaller community (2nd Class city) to be League President. Shirley was appointed to the Human Development Committee for the National League of Cities January 1986 – December 1987. While serving as League President, she had the honor of attending a BBQ luncheon held for U.S. President Ronald Reagan in August 1987 at North Platte. She sat directly across from him, which allowed him to eat her cheesecake dessert as well as his own, something that she couldn't complain about, of course.
After her years as mayor, Shirley continued to serve her community when she was appointed to the Fairbury Board of Public Works in 2005, retiring from the board in December 2018 after serving as chairman for many years. She remained a member of the LB840 Recommendation Committee until her death.
State Government - Governor Thone appointed her to the NE Environmental Control Council, serving from January – June 1983. In 1984 Governor Kerrey appointed her to the Task Force on Sexual Assault. She was appointed to the NE Crime Commission from 1982-1987, and served on the Crime Commission Education Research/Crime Victims Reparation Committee from 1986-1988; selected to the Police Standards Committee, on the Advisory Committee for the Department of Social Services: Public Institutions and Corrections in 1989; as vice-president of the NE State Patrol Foundation; and served on the 5-State Citizen's Advisory Committee on Low Level Radioactive Waste. She was appointed to the Nebraska State Parole Board by Governor Orr and served from September 1989 – March 1990.
Shirley received the NE Woman of the Year Award in 1989; the Fairbury Business and Professional Women's Award; Admiral in the Great Navy of Nebraska; and the Fairbury Community Service Award in 1990. She also was honored to receive Christmas cards from the White House from U.S. President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush, and was invited to a Space Shuttle landing.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her husband and three children, taking extensive traveling vacations to both sides of the nation; visiting their lake home on Tuttle Creek, in Kansas, and sunbathing on the deck; enjoying the mountains from the family business's Colorado cabin at Green Mountain Falls; and downhill skiing trips twice a year. Shirley was a strong bridge player, and the first non-Catholic player in the Fairbury Marathon bridge group. She loved to play the piano and organ, read, sew, entertain and cook for her family and friends, and lately enjoyed becoming acquainted with the wineries of Nebraska and Kansas.
She passed away June 23, 2020 at the Heritage Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son William Earl (Bill) Howell, and brothers Roland, Calvin, and Bruce Junker. Survivors include her daughter, Alana Howell Harness of Fairbury, son John Howell and his wife Teresa of Fairbury; her grandson Robert Harness and partner Mitchell McCall of Omaha, and her granddaughters Lindsey Howell and fiancé Bryan Adams of Auburn, Lauren Howell Barnts and husband Austin of Omaha, and Leslie Howell and special friend Kelton Ashelford of Lincoln; brother Dale Junker of Sebeka, Minnesota; numerous nephews and nieces, cousins, and in-laws
At her request Shirley has been cremated, there will be no services, and a family-only burial is pending. A Remembrance Party is being planned for all of her family and friends to enjoy, upon the easing of gathering restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus. Memorials will go to the Juvenile Diabetic Research Foundation and can be sent c/o 1122 D Street, Fairbury NE 68352. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury is in charge of the arrangements.
