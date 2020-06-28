Shirley Howell

She was a Presbyterian Sunday school teacher, an Elder from 1977-1980, Clerk of the Session, and Church Treasurer beginning 2005. P.E.O. Chapter AO initiated her into membership in 1969. She served as president beginning 1975. She joined Chapter IP in 2006. Last year she was recognized as a 50 -year P.E.O. member. Shirley helped organize the Jefferson County Young Republicans in 1961, and served on the Nebraska GOP Platform Committee in 1986.

In 1980 she became an active partner in the family lumber yard. In 1987 when Bob could no longer operate the business due to illness, she, son John, and daughter Alana took over. In 1989 Shirley and Alana also opened Fairbury's first travel agency, The Right Connection. In 1988, she was elected to the Fairbury Rotary Club, becoming their first elected woman, serving as president, secretary, and historian.

City Government - In December 1975 she was appointed to the Fairbury City Council, Ward 3 by Mayor Dr. Schwab, becoming the first woman in city government. Shirley served as Council President from 1976 – 1980, becoming Mayor of Fairbury in 1980 when Mayor Lammers stepped down. She was elected as Mayor for two 4-year terms from 1980 – 1988. While mayor, she was elected to the 1981 Legislative Committee. In 1983 Shirley was a Fairbury Diplomat, in 1984 a Fairbury Ambassador.