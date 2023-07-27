Shirley Dermann, 93 of Lincoln, passed away July 25,2023. Shirley was born September 11, 1929, to Harry and Clara Peterson in Nebraska City, NE. She graduated from Nebraska City High School in 1947 and married Kenneth Dermann in Nebraska City on March 12, 1949. They lived and were employed in Weeping Water, NE, for six years, before moving to Lincoln in 1955. Shirley was a member of PEO and a long-time sales associate at both Hovland Swanson's and Ben Simon's in Lincoln. She also volunteered at St. Elizabeth's Hospital and was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church. Shirley and her beloved husband of 67 years, Ken, traveled extensively visiting and creating great memories with their many friends during their nearly 30 years of retirement together.