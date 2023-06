Shirley C. Hunt was born on June 28, 1928, to Charles and Mae (Osborn) Watts, at their farm home in Gosper County, Edison, NE.

Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday June 26, 2023, at the Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE 68516. Burial will be held in early August in Edison, NE.