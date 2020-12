Shirley Blank, 91, of McCook, died December 15, 2020. Immediate survivors include her son, David Blank and Sharon of Breckenridge, CO and daughter, Jean Solomon and husband, John, of Mountain Home, AR. Cremation was chosen and graveside services will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at herrmannfh.com.