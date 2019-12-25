January 29,1929 - December 18, 2019
Shirley Anne Ross-Wiemers, 90, of Lincoln, passed away December 18, 2019. Born January 29,1929 in rural Reynolds, NE.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol (Stephen) Fox of Havelock, NC, Karen (Emil) Walla of Omaha, Cathy (Don) Knorr of Rose, and son, Kim Wiemers of McCook; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; her sisters Marjorie Mammen of Western, Joyce (Marvin) Hohensee of Lincoln; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband Duane; sisters Rosalie (Dale) DeyErmand, Janet (Robert) Brown, Bonnie (Leo) Hohensee.
Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at roperandsons.com