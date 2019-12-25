January 29,1929 - December 18, 2019

Shirley Anne Ross-Wiemers, 90, of Lincoln, passed away December 18, 2019. Born January 29,1929 in rural Reynolds, NE.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her daughters, Carol (Stephen) Fox of Havelock, NC, Karen (Emil) Walla of Omaha, Cathy (Don) Knorr of Rose, and son, Kim Wiemers of McCook; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; her sisters Marjorie Mammen of Western, Joyce (Marvin) Hohensee of Lincoln; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by husband Duane; sisters Rosalie (Dale) DeyErmand, Janet (Robert) Brown, Bonnie (Leo) Hohensee.

Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Shirley Ross-Wiemers, please visit Tribute Store.