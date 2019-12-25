Shirley Anne Ross-Wiemers
View Comments

Shirley Anne Ross-Wiemers

{{featured_button_text}}
Shirley Anne Ross-Wiemers

January 29,1929 - December 18, 2019

Shirley Anne Ross-Wiemers, 90, of Lincoln, passed away December 18, 2019. Born January 29,1929 in rural Reynolds, NE.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol (Stephen) Fox of Havelock, NC, Karen (Emil) Walla of Omaha, Cathy (Don) Knorr of Rose, and son, Kim Wiemers of McCook; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; her sisters Marjorie Mammen of Western, Joyce (Marvin) Hohensee of Lincoln; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by husband Duane; sisters Rosalie (Dale) DeyErmand, Janet (Robert) Brown, Bonnie (Leo) Hohensee.

Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Shirley Ross-Wiemers, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News