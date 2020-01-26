Shirley Anne Heckman
Shirley Anne Heckman

Shirley Anne Heckman

June 5, 1926 - January 22, 2020

Shirley Anne Heckman, 93 of Lincoln, NE passed on January 22, 2020. She was born in Casper Wyoming to Edgar and Avis Wright on June 5, 1926.

Preceded in death by her husband John D. Heckman Sr, and granddaughter Angela Renee Rehula. Survived by daughter Roxanna Allen; sons: John (Amie) Heckman Jr; Michael (Lynn) Heckman; Paul Heckman; Noah (Sonja Dionysius) Heckmann Sr. grandchildren: Dr. John (Rachel) Allen; Dawn (Vaughn) Ager; Rebekah (Warren) Arrowsmith; Rachael Bolivar; Noah (Heather) Heckmann Jr; David (Norma) Heckmann; 18 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Shirley will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Life Tabernacle, 3230 North 1st Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68521. lincolnfh.com.

Service information

Feb 1
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
2:00PM
Life Tabernacle
3230 North 1st Street
Lincoln, NE 68521
