Shirley Ann Ryan
February 13, 1933 - October 8, 2020
Shirley Ann Ryan, age 87, of Wheatland, MO passed away October 8, 2020 at Hermitage Nursing & Rehab. She was born February 13, 1933 at York, Nebraska, the daughter of Harold and Elsie (Burrier) Toombs. She had been a homemaker and worked as a waitress for several restaurants.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur Ryan; a son, Patrick Ryan; daughter-in-law, Cheryl (Penner) Ryan; two sons-in-law, Michael Oliver, and Don Childress; a brother, Alfred Toombs; and two sisters, Bonnie Schneider and Mary Lou Martin. Survivors include her companion, Jim Hansen; one son, Edwin Ryan of Overland Park, KS.; five daughters, Linda Oliver, Bonnie (Don) Rice, Susie Childress, Joy (Dan) Lee, all of Lincoln, NE., and Cheryl (Gary) Roper of Fairmont, NE.; two brothers, Gary Toombs of Forsythe, MO., and Larry Toombs of Lincoln, NE.; three sisters, Dorothy Tritsch and Jan (Bruce) Breslow, both of Lincoln, NE., and Donna Stetler of Trenton, NE.; 18 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the FBNO Green Space Tent, at the Children's Zoo, 1222 So. 27th St., Lincoln, NE 68503, Saturday November 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Attendees are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in care of her family.
