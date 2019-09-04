September 23, 1936 - September 1, 2019
Shirley Ann Moog, 82, of Lincoln passed away September 1, 2019. Born September 23, 1936 in Pensacola, Fla. to Herman and Venie (Justice) May. Homemaker.
Family members include her husband Darold “Don” Moog; son Randall (Vicky) Moog, Cape Coral, Fla.; daughter Susan Kulawik, Lincoln; grandchildren R.J. Moog, Matthew Kulawik, Sam Kulawik, Ashley Rodriguez; many precious great-grandchildren including Kylee Kulawik and Caleb Rodriguez; brother Sidney (Mary) May, Pensacola, Fla.; sister Margie Switzer, Pensacola, Fla.; special nieces Louise Alfrey and Theresa Reinhard, Bennet. Preceded in death by parents.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday (9/7) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5-7 pm Friday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Memorials to The Cat House, P.O. Box 23145, Lincoln, NE 68542 in honor of Shirley's love of cats or donor's choice. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
