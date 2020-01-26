Shirley A. Pestal passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2020, in Lincoln. Born August 9, 1935, in Omaha, to Harry and Edith Laushman and graduated from Omaha Central High School. Shirley was a long-time resident of Omaha, and worked at Omaha Public Power District before she devoted her time to lovingly raising her family. She loved to travel, play tennis and Bridge and always enjoyed entertaining friends and family. Shirley was patient, kind and a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother.