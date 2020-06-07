Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Sherryl Tharp, 81, of Lincoln, died June 2, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Sandy (Lapsley) Hyde & husband Sid; aunt, LouAnn (Lapsley) Anderson & husband Bruce; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Lapsley; and daughters, Nancy and Sally.

Funeral services: 10 am Friday (6-12) at Calvary Community Church, 4400 N. 1st Street, Lincoln. Viewing from 9-10 am at the church. Family requests you wear a mask if attending services. Burial: 12:30 pm Friday in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Council Bluffs, IA. Condolences may be left at bmlfh.com