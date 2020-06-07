Sherryl Tharp
Sherryl Tharp

Sherryl Tharp

June 2, 2020

Sherryl Tharp, 81, of Lincoln, died June 2, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Sandy (Lapsley) Hyde & husband Sid; aunt, LouAnn (Lapsley) Anderson & husband Bruce; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Lapsley; and daughters, Nancy and Sally.

Funeral services: 10 am Friday (6-12) at Calvary Community Church, 4400 N. 1st Street, Lincoln. Viewing from 9-10 am at the church. Family requests you wear a mask if attending services. Burial: 12:30 pm Friday in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Council Bluffs, IA. Condolences may be left at bmlfh.com

