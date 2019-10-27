September 3, 1946 – October 21, 2019
Sherry Burton, 73, of Lincoln, died October 21, 2019. Born September 3, 1946 in West Point, NE, the daughter of Walter and Wauneta Schmidt. She married Truman Burton on June 23, 1989.
Survivors include her sisters Nancy (Darrel) Adcock, Jo (Terry) Brown, Patti (Alan) Vine; step-sons Mike (Debbie) Burton, Stephen Burton; step-daughter Robin (Mark) Vonhausen; 2 step-grandchildren.
Celebration of life service: 10:00 a.m. Friday (11-1-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Burial will be in the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd. on Monday (11-4-19) at 2:00 p.m. Memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Van Dorn Villa. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.