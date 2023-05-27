A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York with the Reverend Father John Sullivan officiating. A Rosary service will be said at 6:00 pm Tuesday evening at St Joseph Catholic Church. Her family will then greet friends after the Rosary until 8:00 pm. It was Sherry’s wish to be cremated following services so there will be no interment that day. Private family inurnment will be held later in St. Joseph Cemetery east of York.