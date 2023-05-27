December 10, 1949—May 26, 2023
Sherry Lynn Vrbka age 73, of York, NE died on Friday, May 26, 2023 in Lincoln, NE. She was born December 10, 1949 to Vernard E. and Berneice (Ellsworth) Borrell in Hastings, NE.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York with the Reverend Father John Sullivan officiating. A Rosary service will be said at 6:00 pm Tuesday evening at St Joseph Catholic Church. Her family will then greet friends after the Rosary until 8:00 pm. It was Sherry’s wish to be cremated following services so there will be no interment that day. Private family inurnment will be held later in St. Joseph Cemetery east of York.
Condolences may be directed to the family for later designation. Online condolences can be sent to www.metzmortruary.com