Sherry Colleen Leeka Wiese

December 25, 1927 - June 13, 2023

Sherry Colleen Leeka Wiese of Lincoln, NE, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved family who proceeded her on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A Christmas baby (as was her mother), Sherry was born on December 25, 1927, in Omaha, NE, to Jay and Anna Louise (Crane) Leeka. She lived most of her childhood in Thurman, IA, where her family farmed.

Sherry excelled in school at an early age graduating from high school at 16. She attended Grinnell College in Iowa and graduated from the University of Nebraska where she was an active member of the Nebraska Beta chapter of Pi Beta Phi. Sherry taught for several years with LPS, later obtaining her master's degree in educational psychology. She was known for her creative music talent and energetic teaching style.

While at UNL Sherry met Bill Wiese to whom she would marry and have four children. Avid Husker fans, Sherry and Bill were inseparable for 76 years and enjoyed music, dancing, golf or traveling together and regularly entertaining family and friends. Sherry was a talented musician and played her baby grand piano every day, often ending the day with Bill and a song and then messaging her kids.

Sherry was an active volunteer in her church and the community, holding various leadership positions over the years. "Mimi" as she was known to her extended family, was an example of positivity and possibilities, always looking for the best in others, genuinely interested in learning about and from them.

Preceded in death by her husband, Bill; daughter, Jody; siblings; and many close friends, family, and acquaintances.

There are many stories and memories to share at her Celebration of Life which will be held on November 25, 2023.

Sherry is survived by her daughter, Sally (Rodger) Hempel, Lincoln, NE; sons: Bill Wiese, Denver, CO, and Tom (Kemp) Wiese, Kansas City, MO; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and sister, Marilyn Miller, Mt Vernon, WA.

Memorials to St Matthew's Episcopal Church or Pi Beta Phi Sorority.

