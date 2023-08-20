Sherrie Lynn Rogge

August 7, 2023

Sherrie Lynn Rogge, age 71, of Lincoln, NE passed away on Monday morning August 7, 2023 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, GA.

Sherrie was born in Humboldt, TN and was a known massage therapist in Lincoln, NE.

She is preceded in death by her father John Rogge; mother Mary Francis McCartney; sister Jeanne G. Rogge Sumner.

Those who will cherish her memories include her sons, Matt (Lisa) Green of Texas, Joshua Harris (Shannon) of Gillsville, GA, Curtis Rogge of Madison, WI; daughters, Teresa Seeley of Statesboro, GA Jackie Harris of Statesboro, GA and former spouse Robert Genetti of Lincoln, NE, 10 grandchildren Julian, Colin(Baylea), Alexis (Walker), Jonathon, Justin (Brooke), Kacey (Preston), Austin (Tiera), Emily (Matt), Olivia, Matthew; 2 great grandchildren Willow, Kennedy, and brother Joe (Judy) Rogge.

The memorial service will commence October 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM with Pastor Hinton and Pastor Guadalupe Montour. College View Church, 4801 Prescott Ave., Lincoln NE, 68506