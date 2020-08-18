You have permission to edit this article.
Sherrall J. Phillips
Sherrall J. Phillips

Sherrall J. Phillips

August 16, 2020

Sherrall J. Phillips, 71 of Elmwood, passed away on August 16, 2020. Survived by Husband James of Elmwood; Daughters Teresa (Ronnie) Fox of Lincoln, Angie Rieckman of Lincoln, Christina (Donald) Dissmeyer of Lincoln; 8 Grandchildren; Sister Bendena Snyder. Preceded by Parents John & Mabel Kirchhoff, Sister Marge Bauers.

Public Funeral Service Thursday, Aug. 20 at 1 P.M. at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Chapel 113 W ‘D' St. Elmwood. Visitation Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 1-9 P.M. at the funeral home with family greeting friends from 6-8 P.M. Masks & Social Distancing requested. Memorials to Elmwood Rescue Squad or First Lutheran Church (North Branch). Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

