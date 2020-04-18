Sherman Richard Dunkin, age 76, Waverly, passed away April 15, 2020 at his home in Waverly. He was born November 22, 1943 in Geneva, NE to Orville and Mona (Ressiegue) Dunkin. He was a graduate of Geneva High School, a U.S. Army and Vietnam War veteran where he was awarded the Bronze Star. Sherm worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber for 34+ years and then owned a very successful handyman business for 16 years until his health forced his retirement. He was a member of the V.F.W., American Legion, D.A.V., USW #286.