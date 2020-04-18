November 22, 1943 - April 15, 2020
Sherman Richard Dunkin, age 76, Waverly, passed away April 15, 2020 at his home in Waverly. He was born November 22, 1943 in Geneva, NE to Orville and Mona (Ressiegue) Dunkin. He was a graduate of Geneva High School, a U.S. Army and Vietnam War veteran where he was awarded the Bronze Star. Sherm worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber for 34+ years and then owned a very successful handyman business for 16 years until his health forced his retirement. He was a member of the V.F.W., American Legion, D.A.V., USW #286.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy; Children, Tasha Pfenning (special friend, Brian Thompson), Waverly, Scott (Sandi) Dunkin, Omaha, Dana Dunkin, Lincoln. Grandchildren, Kamryn (special friend, Tyson Brown) and Dalton Pfenning, Waverly, Kaelyn and Gavin Dunkin, Lincoln, Cade and Jena Dinslage, Omaha, Kierra and Maliki Dunkin, Lincoln. Brothers, Don (Trudy) Dunkin, Geneva, Sister, Diane (Ray) Peschel, Geneva. He is also survived by an abundance of dear friends and loved ones. Proceeded in death by his parents, and brother Gary.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences at trumpmemorials.com. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West “O” Street. Lincoln.
