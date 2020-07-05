Sherman R. Dunkin, age 76, Waverly. To honor the life of Sherman R. Dunkin, a memorial service and burial will be held at Rosehill Cemetery in Waverly, Nebraska (14800 Heywood Street) with full military honors beginning at 10:00 am, Friday, July 10, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at Havelock Social Hall (4538 N. 62nd St, Lincoln, NE) from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. A tribute will be given at 11:30 am with lunch being served at 12:00. Condolences, trumpmemorials.com