Sherle Ray Schwenninger

Sherle was founding Editor of World Policy Journal from 1983 to 1991, and served as Director of the World Policy Institute at the New School from 1992 to 1996. In 1990-91, he was a consultant to the Cuomo Commission on Trade and Competitiveness and was a Senior Program Coordinator for the Project on Development, Trade, and International Finance at the Council on Foreign Relations. He is a founding board member and an adviser to the European Rim Policy and Investment Council, a European organization concerned with energy and regional security issues.

One of the original co-founders of New America in 1999, Sherle served as treasurer from 1999 to 2007, was director of its Bernard L. Schwartz Fellows Program from 2003 to 2007, and oversaw New America's Economic Growth Program and its Next Social Contract Initiative from 2007 to 2016. Sherle was also founding director of the World Economic Roundtable, initially a joint venture of The Institute for New Economic Thinking, and New America NYC which brings leaders from business, finance and public policy together to better understand unfolding changes in the global economy. From 2007 to 2015, he was director of New America's Economic Growth Program, which developed new strategies aimed at strengthening the productive capacity of America's economy through expanded infrastructure investment, corporate tax cuts, regulatory streamlining, and on-shoring of jobs and investment. From 2015 to the present he was Director and Editor of the Private Debt Project, an initiative of the Governor's Woods Foundation committed to expanding the study of the relationship between private debt, economic growth, and financial stability. He was also a Senior Policy Advisor for Global Economic Policy for the Climate Leadership Council.