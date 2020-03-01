Sheppard Perkins
November 21, 1939 - February 27, 2020

Sheppard Perkins, 80, of Lincoln, NE died at his home on February 27, 2020. Sheppard was born to Sheppard Ezekiel and Mary Elizabeth (Hunter) Perkins in Savannah, GA on November 21, 1939. At age seven, his family moved to Hagan, GA and resided in the home where his father grew up.

Sheppard attended school in nearby Claxton and graduated from high school in 1957. He first attended Georgia Tech and then graduated from the University of Georgia in 1961. Sheppard joined the U.S. Air Force and spent 14 years in military service.

In 1970, Sheppard married Marlene Poch in Denver, CO. He is survived by his wife, Marlene, children Malia (Derek) Pope and Shane Perkins, granddaughters, Elsa and Anna Pope, brother, John (Peggy) Perkins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial service at the Church of the Holy Trinity on Tuesday, March 3rd at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries or Holy Trinity, or agency of choice.

