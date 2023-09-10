Shelly Richards

June 22, 1960 – August 30, 2023

Shelly Elaine Richards, 63, of Lincoln, passed away August 30, 2023, in Lincoln. Born on June 22, 1960, in Norfolk, VA to Claud Calvin Crutchfield and Joyce Elaine Penman, Shelly was highly intelligent, extremely well-read, and curious about the world around her. Throughout her life she enjoyed her family, cold drinks, sunny beaches, British humor, good SciFi, and all things 'tacky'.

Born to Navy parents, Shelly grew up in Virginia and Florida before settling with her mother and little brother in Colorado and Nebraska. With a passion and education in law, and a Master's degree from the University of Nebraska, she worked for the State of Nebraska for several years managing environmental concerns. During this time she met, fell in love-with, and married Mr. Jeffrey Richards, with whom she temporarily moved to Apple Valley, MN before returning to Lincoln with their loving daughter Angharad.

She is survived by her husband Jeffrey Richards; daughter Angharad Richards; brother, David Crutchfield; and many more beloved extended family and caring neighbors. She is preceded in death by both of her parents; and her beloved Shetland Sheepdogs.

No public funeral or memorial service is planned. Condolence messages accepted online at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home. Celebrate her life by petting a friendly dog or reading a good mystery novel.