August 25, 2019
Shelley D. Schaffer of Cudahy, WI, passed away August 25, 2019 at the age of 70 in Wisconsin. Preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Shirley (nee Kushner) and her beloved partner of 40 years, Claude Vander Veen. Survived and cherished by her sisters Stephanie Schaffer and Leslie Schaffer. Further survived by other dear relatives and friends. Graveside services 3 pm Wednesday at Mount Carmel Cemetery (near North 14th and Elba Streets), Lincoln, NE. Memorial contributions to ASPCA, Sierra Club or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research appreciated. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.
