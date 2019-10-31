January 17, 1938 - October 29, 2019
Shelby J. Dixon, age 81, of Martell, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Shelby was born January 17, 1938 to Thomas and Electa Paquin. Shelby was married to Kenneth Dixon for 64 wonderful years. She was an awesome mother and grandma and a wonderful cook. She worked and owned the Dixons Café for 25 years. She battled with Parkinson's for 15 years.
Preceded in death by her parents; 1 granddaughter. Survived by her husband Kenneth; 6 children; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial service Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. lincolnfh.com