Sheila Norbury Grainger Edee

November 2, 2020

Sheila Norbury Grainger Edee passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Monday November 2, 2020 at her home in Smyrna, Georgia. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to Harry Kelsall Grainger of Lincoln, Nebraska and Louise Virginia Hite Grainger, originally from Fairmont, West Virginia. A native of Lincoln, Nebraska, she was a graduate of Westover School in Middlebury, Connecticut. She obtained an associate degree in English/Journalism at the University of Nebraska where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. While at college, Sheila won first runner-up in Phi Delta Theta's Miss Perfect Lips competition.

After meeting her husband Jim at college and marrying in Lincoln, Sheila and Jim made Atlanta their home via Savannah, GA in 1951. As a lifelong member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, she led and participated in various Bible study groups as well as tutored for the Agape After School ministry until the COVID-19 virus interrupted these programs.