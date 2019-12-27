Sharron Marie Vavak McKenzie

January 9, 1945 - December 24, 2019

Sharron Marie McKenzie (née Vavak) passed away on December 24, 2019 at Bryan Medical Center with her beloved husband of 45 years, Daniel McKenzie, by her side. Born on January 9, 1945, Sharron spent her childhood in Lincoln, Nebraska. She earned her B.A. from Duchesne College of the Sacred Heart in 1966, and after a yearlong stint volunteering at Western Kentucky University, Sharron taught American History and Third-World Studies to high schoolers in Madison, Wisconsin.

Two years later, Sharron moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked as an Editor and Publisher for the Catholic Bishops Conference's Department of Education. During this time, Sharron met Dan, whom she married on July 20, 1974, inaugurating a lifelong partnership of love, loyalty, and devotion. The couple eventually returned to Sharron's hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska to work at Woods Bros Realty for 20 years and then form McKenzie Associates, a real estate sales partnership.

Throughout her adult life, Sharron loved to collect cookbooks and prepare gourmet meals for family and friends. Always caring and patient, Sharron brightened every room with her gentle spirit and love of laughter and life, and she will be lovingly remembered for her kindness, strength, optimism, generosity, intelligence, and wit.