August 10, 1948 - October 5, 2019
Sharron L. Silber, age 71, of Lincoln passed away October 5, 2019. Born on August 10, 1948 to Francis & Evelyn Walls in Grand Island, NE. Sharron was a proud mother and loved her family to the fullest.
Sharron was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Silber and her father, Francis Walls. She is survived by her sons, David (Stephanie) Silber of Syracuse, NY and Jonathan (Kristi) Silber of Lincoln; mother, Evelyn Walls; brother, Douglas Walls; grandchildren, Christina Gensler, Ashley Silber, Brandon Silber and Kiara Bush; great-grandchildren, Hailey Beck, Ryleigh Velasquez & RiverDay Schabot.
