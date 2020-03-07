Sharron K. (Oliver) Magnuson

Sharron touched the lives of all those who were blessed to know her. Her fiery personality, combined with her zest for life and the deep love she shared with her husband Ed and her family made a love for her contagious. The family would like to take this time to thank her physicians, hospital staff and most especially her visiting nurses, hospice care staff and her bath aide for loving her and caring for her with great dignity and respect; your actions provided Sharron, and her family much peace.