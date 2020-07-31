× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 13, 1951 - July 23, 2020

Sharon Renee Johnson of Lincoln, Nebraska, was born April 13, 1951 in Boston, Massachusetts, and died on July 23, 2020, in Lincoln at the age of 69, a victim of random gun violence. Sharon grew up mostly in small towns in eastern Nebraska until at the age of ten when her family moved to Williams Bay, Wisconsin for five years, then moved to Evansville, Indiana. She graduated from Benjamin Bosse High School in 1969 and went on to receive a B.A. in English from the University of Evansville. After college, she proudly served in the National Guard and held a variety of jobs over her working life.

Well known for her cheerful attitude, her emphatic pronouncements on a variety of subjects, and her fierce hugs, Sharon had a generous heart. As a vital and much-loved member of Lincoln's First United Methodist Church community, Sharon served in many capacities: singing in the choir, playing the organ, piano, flute, and hand-bells; volunteering in the church office, helping with the newsletter and with communion, and acting as the unofficial welcome committee. Sharon also shared her joy of music as a volunteer, playing piano at multiple nursing homes and assisted living facilities. She called out the numbers for Bingo for her friends at her apartment complex every week. As an avid reader, she was thrilled to learn that the libraries in Lincoln had re-opened.