April 13, 1951 - July 23, 2020
Sharon Renee Johnson of Lincoln, Nebraska, was born April 13, 1951 in Boston, Massachusetts, and died on July 23, 2020, in Lincoln at the age of 69, a victim of random gun violence. Sharon grew up mostly in small towns in eastern Nebraska until at the age of ten when her family moved to Williams Bay, Wisconsin for five years, then moved to Evansville, Indiana. She graduated from Benjamin Bosse High School in 1969 and went on to receive a B.A. in English from the University of Evansville. After college, she proudly served in the National Guard and held a variety of jobs over her working life.
Well known for her cheerful attitude, her emphatic pronouncements on a variety of subjects, and her fierce hugs, Sharon had a generous heart. As a vital and much-loved member of Lincoln's First United Methodist Church community, Sharon served in many capacities: singing in the choir, playing the organ, piano, flute, and hand-bells; volunteering in the church office, helping with the newsletter and with communion, and acting as the unofficial welcome committee. Sharon also shared her joy of music as a volunteer, playing piano at multiple nursing homes and assisted living facilities. She called out the numbers for Bingo for her friends at her apartment complex every week. As an avid reader, she was thrilled to learn that the libraries in Lincoln had re-opened.
Sharon is survived by her mother Penny Johnson; eight of her eleven siblings: Glenda Redworth, Carolyn Strongheart, Debbie McKinnon, Roxie Schwall, Mary Ellis, Janet Stephens, Rodger Moore, and Dori VanVlack; her aunt Carol Kalkwarf and her aunt Ruth Spencer, as well as her siblings' spouses, numerous cousins, many nieces and nephews, and church family members. She is preceded in death by her father Kenneth Johnson, and three of her siblings: Gary Johnson, Lou Davis, and Jeff Cannon.
While it is currently difficult for all of us to gather together in large groups, a Celebration of Life for Sharon will be held outside by her congregation at the First United Methodist Church when it is safe to do so in the future.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.