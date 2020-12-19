January 25, 1943 - December 14, 2020

Sharon Renee Framstead passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020. Born January 25, 1943 in San Diego, CA. She grew up in Lincoln, attending Saratoga Elementary, Irving Jr. High, and Lincoln High. She attended UNL, majoring in journalism. Sharon was a very creative person who was always learning. As she moved around Sharon had an amazing variety of jobs ranging from; supervising a computer dept. at Hughes Aircraft in CA, to raising orchids while she lived in New York, landscaping, and interior design for many homes in Lincoln.

She was curious about everything, reading a novel one day and a book by Stephen Hawking the next. In her mid-sixties she became interested in painting and started painting with her next-door neighbor. She developed into an excellent landscape painter. In retirement Sharon loved to read, paint, and raise orchids.

When Sharon moved back to Lincoln in 1996 after living in New York she wanted a little adventure. She contacted Crete Skydiving Center and arranged for a tandem skydive. She was so enraptured by that jump she trained to jump solo and did her first solo in 1997. She went on to have over 200 solo jumps and even did more tandem jumps in her 70's. It was one of the greatest joys of her life. Another great joy in her life was her little dog Lucy Ann.