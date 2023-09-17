Sharon R. Kunz

April 4, 1939 - September 12, 2023

Sharon R. Kunz, age 84, of Elmwood, NE passed away on September 12, 2023. Born April 4, 1939, in Scottsbluff, NE to James C. and Marion M. (McGinnis) Russell.

Sharon was united in marriage to Dale W. Kunz on April 28, 1962, at the Federated Church in Mitchell, NE. She was extremely active in her community. Her many roles included Home Economics teacher in Elmwood, substitute teacher throughout Cass County, owner/operator of The Craft Shack, Prairie Rim Floral, Sweets and Treats, and Prairie Rim Plants. Sharon was an avid supporter of her children and grandchildren rarely missing their numerous activities.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Kunz, children, Kenneth (Christine) Kunz and Kathryn (Douglas) Frahm, and 5 grandchildren, Owen and Sydney Kunz, Payton, Bailey and Delaney Frahm all of Elmwood, NE.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM with the family greeting friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Elmwood, Nebraska.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 10:30 AM at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Burial to follow will be at the Elmwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Elmwood-Murdock Schools Athletics Department to support STRIV, Elmwood Rescue, or the Son-Shine Childcare Program.

Arrangements by Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, Elmwood, NE 402-994-6575.