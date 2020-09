Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Sharon Marie Samek 63 of Lincoln passed away on Sept. 22, 2020. Rosary will be 7 pm Friday, Sept. 25, at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Dr. Memorials to the Pink Sisters and the Carmelite Sisters. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, bmlfh.com