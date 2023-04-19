Sharon Shannon, 74, of Lincoln, passed away March 30, 2023, at her home. Born December 10, 1948, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Theodore and Nadine (O'Dell) Johanson. She grew up in Dakota City, Nebraska, and graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1967. Sharon worked at the Dakota County Courthouse for many years, and later at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She cherished her children and grandchildren, her friends, and loved all things Elvis.