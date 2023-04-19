Sharon M. Shannon
December 10, 1948 - March 30, 2023
Sharon Shannon, 74, of Lincoln, passed away March 30, 2023, at her home. Born December 10, 1948, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Theodore and Nadine (O'Dell) Johanson. She grew up in Dakota City, Nebraska, and graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1967. Sharon worked at the Dakota County Courthouse for many years, and later at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She cherished her children and grandchildren, her friends, and loved all things Elvis.
Sharon is survived by her sons, Dennis Shannon Jr, Daniel (Jody) Shannon, and Sean (Jennifer) Shannon; grandchildren, Caleb Eric, Jacob Robert, Noah Ted, Mae Elizabeth, Sommer Isabelle, Clare Marie, Ashley Grace, Seth Alexander, Quinn Thomas, and Sawyer Dean; great-grandchildren, Grayson Wayne and Quinn Ivy. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Robert Johanson.
Memorial service will be 1:00 pm, Friday, April 28, 2023, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation. Condolences may be left at www.lincolnccfh.com.