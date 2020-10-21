Sharon M. Rippe, 71, Lincoln, passed away (10/17/20). A Celebration of Sharon's life will be held, 2:00 p.m. Friday (10/23/20) at Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner St., Lincoln (06). Graveside services to be held prior to her service, 10:00 a.m., Friday, (10/23/20) in Nebraska City, NE at Wyuka Cemetery. A limited visitation will be held on Thursday, (10/22/20) from 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Chapel Funeral Home, 3950 Hohensee Dr. (40th and Yankee Hill). Memorials may be given to the family. All events will adhere to the current Lancaster County Directed Health Measures and Guidelines. Wearing of masks will be required. Condolences online at roperandsons.com