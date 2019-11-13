Sharon Lynn Ellermeier
May 20, 1940 - November 8, 2019
Sharon Lynn Koch (Ellermeier) was born in Laramie, Wyoming on May 20, 1940 to Gladys Wade and Carl Koch. She moved to Nebraska in 1958 and remained here until her death, living in Hastings, Lincoln, Ogallala and Arthur County. Sharon is a graduate of Hastings College and pursued a career in social work, founding the Sandhills Crisis Intervention Program, an organization dedicated to the prevention of family violence.
She is survived by her children Beth Leos and her husband Luis, Lara Price and her husband Brad, Robb Ellermeier and his wife Shelley and Lea Ellermeier and her husband Ruedger Rubbert, and seven grandchildren – Abbie Ellermeier, Alex Ellermeier, Hannah Meyerhoeffer, Zoe Meyerhoeffer, Jack Price, Luke Price and Will Nesbit.
Celebration of life service 5:00 pm Friday November 15th at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Please visit www.bmlfh.com