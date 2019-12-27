Sharon L. Kroese
View Comments

Sharon L. Kroese

{{featured_button_text}}
Sharon L. Kroese

December 24, 2019

Sharon L. Kroese, 81, Lincoln, died December 24, 2019. She was a retired Clerical worker for Ameritas, a member of Hope Community Church and Gideon's Auxiliary.

Family includes: sons, Michael G. (Cindy) Kroese, Lincoln, NE, Thomas E. (Renee) Kroese, Marble Falls, TX; daughter, Sue (Douglas) Diehm, Lincoln, NE; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; brother, Ralph (Phyllis) Steward, Bennet, NE; sisters, Marilyn (Roy) Cole, Ft. Collins, CO, Diane (Joe) Engelsma, Lincoln, NE; sister-in-law, Janet Steward, Maryville, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Edward Kroese, Jr., 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

Funeral will be 10:30am, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Hope Community Church, 4700 S Folsom St., Lincoln, NE. Visitation will be 2:00 – 7:00pm, Friday at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N 27th St., Lincoln. Memorials may be given to the church. Condolences online at MecalfFuneralServices.com

To send flowers to the family of Sharon Kroese, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News