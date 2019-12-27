December 24, 2019

Sharon L. Kroese, 81, Lincoln, died December 24, 2019. She was a retired Clerical worker for Ameritas, a member of Hope Community Church and Gideon's Auxiliary.

Family includes: sons, Michael G. (Cindy) Kroese, Lincoln, NE, Thomas E. (Renee) Kroese, Marble Falls, TX; daughter, Sue (Douglas) Diehm, Lincoln, NE; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; brother, Ralph (Phyllis) Steward, Bennet, NE; sisters, Marilyn (Roy) Cole, Ft. Collins, CO, Diane (Joe) Engelsma, Lincoln, NE; sister-in-law, Janet Steward, Maryville, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Edward Kroese, Jr., 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

Funeral will be 10:30am, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Hope Community Church, 4700 S Folsom St., Lincoln, NE. Visitation will be 2:00 – 7:00pm, Friday at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N 27th St., Lincoln. Memorials may be given to the church. Condolences online at MecalfFuneralServices.com

