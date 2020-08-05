July 31, 2020
Sharon L Jones, age 77, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.
She is survived by husband, Burdette; children, Jerry R. (Joan) Jones, Tom L. Jones, Glenda Johansen, and Mitchell D. (Jill) Jones; grandchildren, Matthew (Jessica), Michael, Hope (Patrick), Braeland, and Gracen and 1 great grandchild, Heidi Rae. Sharon is preceded in death by, parents, Harry and Reah Churchill; sister, Carol Wilson and brother, Bruce Churchill.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.
