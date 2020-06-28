× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sharon L Eichelberger

August 22, 1949 - June 15, 2020

Sharon was born on August 22, 1949, in Grand Island, NE to Kenneth and Dorothy Radcliffe and was a 1967 Pius X High School graduate in Lincoln, NE, She continued her education at the Lincoln School of Commerce and retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company after 35 years.

She was a NASCAR fan, loved gardening, catfishing, camping, being with her family, and shopping. At the time of her death, Sharon owned 120 pairs of shoes, 30 of which had never been worn. Her husband thought she owned 20 pairs. She was a soft-spoken, kind-hearted, loving woman. Above all, she was a wonderful grandmother to several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters Jenny, Trish, Tina, Kelly and Kasey; son Steven; sister Marsha; and brothers Clark and Jerry.

Please contact Sharon's family regarding a Celebration of Life that is being planned for her birthday on August 22, 2020.

