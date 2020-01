Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Unadilla Christian Church, 400 6th St, Unadilla, NE. Memorials to the family for a future designation in lieu of flowers. Find an on-line obituary and email condolences please visit www.aspenaftercare.com.