Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight. Visitation will resume with family present from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight. A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight. Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight with Father Raymond Jansen Celebrating the Mass. Graveside Service and Interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight, NE