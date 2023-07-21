Sharon Kay (Martens) Rezac

June 27, 1942 - July 17, 2023

Sharon Kay (Martens) Rezac, of Lincoln, was born on June 27, 1942, to Erwin William and Anna Kathryn (Pruess) Martens in Gresham, NE. Sharon passed away on July 17, 2023 in Lincoln, NE at the age of 81. She attended Gresham High School, graduating in 1960. Following high school she attended business school earning a diploma. Sharon spent most of her career working as a secretary or clerk typist for the Federal Government.

She is survived by her daughter, Sonya Friesel (Mary Kolar); son, Roger (Danielle) Rezac; granddaughter, Olivia Rezac; and grandson, Jake Rezac. She was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Anna Martens; and her husband, Louis Rezac.

Memorials in care of Capital Humane Society and Immanuel Lutheran Church. Gathering of family and friends will be on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM at Volzke Funeral Home (147 Main Street, Seward, NE 68434). Funeral service will be Monday, July 24, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Immanuel Lutheran Church (2001 South 11th Street, Lincoln, NE 68502). Committal will be on Monday, July 24, 2023, Seward Cemetery (North Hwy. 15, Seward, NE 68434).