You have free articles remaining.
Sharon Kay Klinefelter
Omaha, August 25, 1946 - January 25, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Sharon Klinefelter, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
1:00PM-5:00PM
1:00PM-5:00PM
Roby Funeral Home
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Guaranteed delivery before Sharon's Visitation begins.
Jan 31
Rosary
Friday, January 31, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Church of The Holy Spirit
520 South 18th St
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
520 South 18th St
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Guaranteed delivery before Sharon's Rosary begins.
Feb 1
Funeral Mass
Saturday, February 1, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Church of The Holy Spirit
520 South 18th St
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
520 South 18th St
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Guaranteed delivery before Sharon's Funeral Mass begins.