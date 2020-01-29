Sharon Kay Klinefelter
View Comments

Sharon Kay Klinefelter

{{featured_button_text}}

Sharon Kay Klinefelter

Omaha, August 25, 1946 - January 25, 2020

To send flowers to the family of Sharon Klinefelter, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
1:00PM-5:00PM
Roby Funeral Home
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Sharon's Visitation begins.
Jan 31
Rosary
Friday, January 31, 2020
7:00PM
Church of The Holy Spirit
520 South 18th St
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Sharon's Rosary begins.
Feb 1
Funeral Mass
Saturday, February 1, 2020
10:30AM
Church of The Holy Spirit
520 South 18th St
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Sharon's Funeral Mass begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News